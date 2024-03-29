Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

