Good Life Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 150,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 65,522 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.60 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

