Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HSY opened at $194.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

