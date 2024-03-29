Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $117.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

