Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $20.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Fastly stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,372,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,372,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,195 shares of company stock worth $5,898,005. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

