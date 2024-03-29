Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,706 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $430,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,371. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

