Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

