Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $418.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $310.90 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

