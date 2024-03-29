Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $260.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average is $229.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.