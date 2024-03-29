Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in MongoDB by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $358.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.72 and a one year high of $509.62.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.