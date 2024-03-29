Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

