Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 3% on Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 11,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 135,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Specifically, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,318 shares of company stock worth $8,983,658. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $724.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

