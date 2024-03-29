Comparing Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Osisko Mining and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 1 4 2 0 2.14

Osisko Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.73%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Osisko Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Osisko Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.47 million $0.42 4.88 AngloGold Ashanti $4.50 billion 2.06 $297.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.37% -1.08% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Osisko Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining



Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti



AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia. It also holds 92.5% interest in the Cerro Vanguardia project situated in Argentina; 70% interest in the Tropicana property in Australia; and 85% interest in the Siguiri project in Guinea. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

