Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.80-15.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.800-15.000 EPS.
Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %
Cintas stock opened at $687.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.53. Cintas has a 1-year low of $438.59 and a 1-year high of $704.84. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Cintas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.60.
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
