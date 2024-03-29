Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $97.78

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.78.
A number of analysts have commented on DSGX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.94.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
