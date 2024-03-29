Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $97.78

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

A number of analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,312,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after buying an additional 206,193 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

