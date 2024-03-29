Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $185.93

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,926,047 shares of company stock worth $964,431,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

