Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $185.93

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $153.75. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock worth $964,431,029. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

