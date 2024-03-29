Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $20.76

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

