Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $27.05

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

