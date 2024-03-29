Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $19.33

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 133,266 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

