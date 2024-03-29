Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $19.33

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.
ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $41.45.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
