Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $19.33

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTA. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

