Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 345 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

