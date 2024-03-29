Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Head to Head Review

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) and AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of AKITA Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and AKITA Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $771.60 million 1.35 $22.10 million $0.08 85.64 AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A $1.32 0.87

Analyst Recommendations

Borr Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than AKITA Drilling. AKITA Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borr Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Borr Drilling and AKITA Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 1 0 0 2.00 AKITA Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Borr Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than AKITA Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and AKITA Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling 2.86% 2.38% 0.72% AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Borr Drilling beats AKITA Drilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

