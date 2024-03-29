Analysts Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $23.40

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,250,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.