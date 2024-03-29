Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $3,044.61

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,080.72.
Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,070,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,152.07 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,912.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,699.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
