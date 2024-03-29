Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $3,044.61

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,080.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,070,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,152.07 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,912.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,699.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

