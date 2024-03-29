AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) vs. Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Critical Comparison

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AKITA Drilling and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling 2.86% 2.38% 0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of AKITA Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AKITA Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AKITA Drilling and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than AKITA Drilling.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AKITA Drilling and Borr Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A $1.32 0.87 Borr Drilling $771.60 million 1.35 $22.10 million $0.08 85.64

Borr Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than AKITA Drilling. AKITA Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borr Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats AKITA Drilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

