Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $119.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,985 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,775 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.