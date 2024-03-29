Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the February 29th total of 613,600 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Agrify Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Agrify stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Agrify has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
