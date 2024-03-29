Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,500 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the February 29th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $293.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.50. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

