Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
ADNWW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
