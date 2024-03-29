Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

ADNWW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

