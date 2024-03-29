Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 275.8% from the February 29th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107,656 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 243,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

