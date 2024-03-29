Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Update

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the February 29th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acutus Medical Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.19. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

