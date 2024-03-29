ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Update

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACMR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,572. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ACM Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

