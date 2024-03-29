39,300 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.