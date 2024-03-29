1,606 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $172.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

