William Robert Carey Sells 4,431 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 18th, William Robert Carey sold 416 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $11,315.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3,424.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

