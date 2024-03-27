Whittier Trust Co. Sells 329 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

