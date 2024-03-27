Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,505 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.