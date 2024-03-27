Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,174 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.