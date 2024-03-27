Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EME opened at $351.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.97. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $353.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.