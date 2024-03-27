Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000.
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.99.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
