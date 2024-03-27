Whittier Trust Co. Has $94,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BCE opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.15%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

