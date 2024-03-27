Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

