Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,398 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,577,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

