Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 1.2 %

GSL stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $721.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

