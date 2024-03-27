Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.38 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,267,688 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.26% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 70,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.