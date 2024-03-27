Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %

STRL stock opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,329,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,329,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,015. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.