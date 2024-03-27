Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,135,036 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.00% of Lyft worth $331,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 283.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,195 shares of company stock worth $5,276,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Lyft Trading Up 0.6 %

LYFT opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

