TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Acquires $239,190.00 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,517,700 shares in the company, valued at $14,236,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $377,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 60,044 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $595,036.04.

On Thursday, March 14th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 128,814 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22.

On Tuesday, March 12th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $988,000.00.

TBRG stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. TruBridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

TruBridge Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

